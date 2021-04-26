Iran Registers Record 496 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past Day - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Iran has exceeded 70,000 after a record 496 people died from the infection over the past 24 hours, the Iranian Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the statement, over the past 24 hours, 21,026 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Iran, while the maximum daily increase in the new cases was recorded on April 14, when 25,582 were registered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Iran has recorded over 2.41 million cases of coronavirus, including 70,070 fatalities. Nearly 1.9 million patients have recovered from the disease.

In early April, the Iranian Health Ministry announced that the country was running through the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The surge in new cases was explained by numerous trips taken by citizens across the country during the national New Year (Norooz) holidays, which the Iranians celebrated this year in late March.

Iran started inoculating citizens in February, using Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The country is also set to receive 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the international COVAX distribution initiative and import another 25 million doses from abroad, as well as produce 25 million doses domestically.

The middle Eastern country is also developing several domestic vaccines against COVID-19, including one jointly with Cuba.