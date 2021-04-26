UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Registers Record 496 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

Iran Registers Record 496 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past Day - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Iran has exceeded 70,000 after a record 496 people died from the infection over the past 24 hours, the Iranian Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the statement, over the past 24 hours, 21,026 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Iran, while the maximum daily increase in the new cases was recorded on April 14, when 25,582 were registered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Iran has recorded over 2.41 million cases of coronavirus, including 70,070 fatalities. Nearly 1.9 million patients have recovered from the disease.

In early April, the Iranian Health Ministry announced that the country was running through the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The surge in new cases was explained by numerous trips taken by citizens across the country during the national New Year (Norooz) holidays, which the Iranians celebrated this year in late March.

Iran started inoculating citizens in February, using Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. The country is also set to receive 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the international COVAX distribution initiative and import another 25 million doses from abroad, as well as produce 25 million doses domestically.

The middle Eastern country is also developing several domestic vaccines against COVID-19, including one jointly with Cuba.

Related Topics

Import Iran Russia Holidays Died Cuba February March April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan makes conditional talk offer to India

16 minutes ago

South Punjab Secretariat a step towards separate p ..

22 minutes ago

PCB delighted at women team’s qualification for ..

24 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz is disappointed for being ignored

29 minutes ago

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

55 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.