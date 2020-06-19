UrduPoint.com
Iran Regrets IAEA Resolution Introduced By E3 Amid Their Lack Of Action On JCPOA - Envoy

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:41 PM

Iran Regrets IAEA Resolution Introduced by E3 Amid Their Lack of Action on JCPOA - Envoy

Iran regrets that the resolution, adopted earlier on Friday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s Board of Governors, was introduced by three European signatories to the nuclear deal, namely France, Germany and the UK, as they themselves have produced no concrete action to implement their obligations under the agreement, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Iran regrets that the resolution, adopted earlier on Friday by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s board of Governors, was introduced by three European signatories to the nuclear deal, namely France, Germany and the UK, as they themselves have produced no concrete action to implement their obligations under the agreement, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said.

The document called on Tehran to enable IAEA inspectors' access to two of its nuclear facilities.

"It is also a deep regret that this resolution was presented by the three European States which have not taken any concrete practical step in the implementation of their obligations under the JCPOA.

These lacks of willingness or inability to take practical actions in this regard, along with the unilateral, illegal and destructive measures by the US caused the future of the JCPOA to remain gloomy," Abadi said in his address to the IAEA Board of Governors released by the Iranian permanent mission to the agency.

"Our advice to the E2+1 States is that if they cannot do something to save the deal, they can at least avoid making the situation more complicated and difficult! Paradoxically, your lack of action was needed here, which it seems that you couldn't even do this," the diplomat added.

