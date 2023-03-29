UrduPoint.com

Iran Rejects Accusations Of Attack On US Military Base In Syria - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Iran Rejects Accusations of Attack on US Military Base in Syria - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Iran has dismissed accusations made by the United States of an attack on the US base in Syria allegedly carried by Iranian drones, saying that Tehran does not want any tensions and has always advocated peace and security in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

Last week, a drone presumably of Iranian origin attacked a maintenance facility at the base in Syria's Al-Hasakah province, killing a US contractor and injuring six others, according to the US Department of Defense. In response to the drone attack, the US military carried out airstrikes on facilities belonging to groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"Yes, recently there have been events in the east of the Euphrates. Unfortunately, the US side has made groundless accusations regarding the attack by groups close to Iran, and another claim that they have attacked with Iranian drones, these are groundless accusations," Amir-Abdollahian said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Iranian foreign minister also said that Washington made "baseless, unsubstantiated" claims and "accused others instead of presenting any evidence."

"We do not want tension and unnecessary confrontation, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a positive, constructive role in lasting peace and security in the region," Amir-Abdollahian added.

The US military controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the US military presence in the provinces an occupation aimed at stealing Syria's oil.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Syria Iran Russia Washington Oil Tehran Aleppo Austin United States Gas Government

Recent Stories

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enh ..

DFM introduces &#039;Omnibus Accounts&#039; to enhance market access

8 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.8 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work d ..

UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work discusses national environmenta ..

8 minutes ago
 Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 editi ..

Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 edition in Dubai

23 minutes ago
 Careem participates in &#039;1 Billion Meals Endow ..

Careem participates in &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign, enables d ..

23 minutes ago
 Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in sup ..

Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED10 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.