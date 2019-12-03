UrduPoint.com
Iran Rejects As 'lies' Unrest Death Tolls Given Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 02:48 PM

Iran's judiciary on Tuesday rejected as "utter lies" unofficial casualty figures given for street violence that erupted last month during demonstrations against fuel price hikes

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 )

"I explicitly announce that the numbers and figures that are being given by hostile groups are utter lies and the statistics have serious differences with what they announced," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said.

"They announced some numbers as well as some names... Their claimed numbers are shear lies and fabricated," he said, in remarks aired on state television.

"The Names they have given are also lies," Esmaili said, adding that they included people who were still alive and others who passed away normally.

Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after the shock announcement of a fuel price hike of up to 200 percent.

They were quickly quashed by authorities who also imposed a week-long near-total internet blackout.

The authorities have not yet given any overall death toll for the unrest.

