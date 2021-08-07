UrduPoint.com

Iran Rejects 'baseless' G7 Accusations Over Ship Attack

Iran's government on Saturday rejected as "baseless" allegations by G7 foreign ministers that it was behind a deadly drone attack on a tanker off Oman last week

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran's government on Saturday rejected as "baseless" allegations by G7 foreign ministers that it was behind a deadly drone attack on a tanker off Oman last week.

"We strongly condemn the baseless statement by the foreign ministers of the G7 and the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs in which they have directed baseless accusations at the Islamic Republic of Iran," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

