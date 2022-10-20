Iran Rejects Claims of Providing Drones to Russia for Use in Ukraine - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Iran rejects as unfounded the claims that it is providing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to Russia to use in Ukraine, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said.

"We categorically reject the unfounded and unsubstantiated claims that Iran has transferred UAVs for the use in the conflict in Ukraine." Iravani said on Wednesday.

The political agenda and disinformation against Iran are disappointing, Iravani added.

Earlier on Wednesday, European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the bloc collected evidence of Iran's alleged supply of drones to Russia and is preparing a response.

The allegation that Russia had purchased combat drones from Iran was voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian denied that his country was supplying arms to Russia and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about drone sales were spread by US media.

In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating his government's position that Iran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.