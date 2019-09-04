UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Rejects European Union's $15Bln Offer As Loan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Iran Rejects European Union's $15Bln Offer as Loan - Reports

Iran has rejected the European Union's offer to provide it a $15 billion loan and will only stop scrapping its obligations under the nuclear deal if it sells as much oil as it used to before Washington's sanctions, Press TV reported on Wednesday, as Iran is expected to announce its third retaliatory step on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iran has rejected the European Union's offer to provide it a $15 billion loan and will only stop scrapping its obligations under the nuclear deal if it sells as much oil as it used to before Washington's sanctions, Press tv reported on Wednesday, as Iran is expected to announce its third retaliatory step on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day that the country would resume compliance with the JCPOA if it received the $15 billion tranche before the end of the year.

Related Topics

Loan Iran Washington Nuclear European Union Oil TV Billion

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks stand out with surge as Asia mark ..

4 minutes ago

POL products' storage capacity increases by 13.07% ..

7 minutes ago

Around 13,600 applications received for OGDCL's 30 ..

4 minutes ago

Europe Fails to Fulfill Its Obligations Under JCPO ..

4 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Youth Social Council to unleash creat ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC closes pipeline infrastructure investment wi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.