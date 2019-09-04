Iran has rejected the European Union's offer to provide it a $15 billion loan and will only stop scrapping its obligations under the nuclear deal if it sells as much oil as it used to before Washington's sanctions, Press TV reported on Wednesday, as Iran is expected to announce its third retaliatory step on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Iran has rejected the European Union's offer to provide it a $15 billion loan and will only stop scrapping its obligations under the nuclear deal if it sells as much oil as it used to before Washington's sanctions, Press tv reported on Wednesday, as Iran is expected to announce its third retaliatory step on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier in the day that the country would resume compliance with the JCPOA if it received the $15 billion tranche before the end of the year.