Iran Rejects IAEA Resolution On Inspector Access To 2 Nuclear Facilities - Envoy In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 04:09 PM

Iran Rejects IAEA Resolution on Inspector Access to 2 Nuclear Facilities - Envoy in Vienna

Iran rejects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s resolution calling on the country to enable IAEA inspectors' access to two of its nuclear facilities, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Friday, soon after the resolution was adopted

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Iran rejects the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s resolution calling on the country to enable IAEA inspectors' access to two of its nuclear facilities, Iran's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi said on Friday, soon after the resolution was adopted.

"This resolution will not push Iran to grant IAEA access, as it is based on void and groundless claims," Abadi said, as quoted on the Iranian government's website.

Abadi added that Tehran rejects the resolution and will provide a response.

