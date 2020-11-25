UrduPoint.com
Iran Rejects 'interference' Over Academic Facing Execution

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:34 PM

Iran rejects 'interference' over academic facing execution

Iran has warned against "all interference" by Sweden after Stockholm called on Tehran not to execute Iranian-Swedish academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who was handed a death penalty three years ago for spying

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran has warned against "all interference" by Sweden after Stockholm called on Tehran not to execute Iranian-Swedish academic Ahmadreza Djalali, who was handed a death penalty three years ago for spying.

"The judicial power of the Islamic republic is independent -- all interference in the issuance or carrying out of judicial decisions is rejected as unacceptable," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Anne Linde had on Tuesday taken to Twitter after being in contact with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, in the wake of reports that Tehran was preparing to carry out the execution of Djalali, a specialist in emergency medicine.

