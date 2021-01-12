UrduPoint.com
Iran Rejects Pompeo's Accusations On Ties Between Al-Qaeda, Tehran As 'Lies' - Zarif

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:19 PM

Iran Rejects Pompeo's Accusations on Ties Between Al-Qaeda, Tehran as 'Lies' - Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a statement on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's allegations of Iran's ties with the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) are false

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a statement on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's allegations of Iran's ties with the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) are false.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo accused Iran of harboring al-Qaeda and becoming the group's "new home base."

"From designating Cuba to fictitious Iran "declassifications" and [al-Qaeda] claims, Mr. "we lie, cheat, steal" is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies," Zarif said via Twitter. "No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from [Pompeo's] favorite destinations; none from Iran."

