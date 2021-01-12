Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a statement on Tuesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's allegations of Iran's ties with the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) are false

Earlier in the day, Pompeo accused Iran of harboring al-Qaeda and becoming the group's "new home base."

"From designating Cuba to fictitious Iran "declassifications" and [al-Qaeda] claims, Mr. "we lie, cheat, steal" is pathetically ending his disastrous career with more warmongering lies," Zarif said via Twitter. "No one is fooled. All 9/11 terrorists came from [Pompeo's] favorite destinations; none from Iran."