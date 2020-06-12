Iran Rejects UN Report Linking Iran to 2019 Houthi Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Sites

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected a report by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which is expected to be published the next week, envisaging that Iranian drones were used in the 2019 drone attack on Saudi oil refineries by the Yemeni Houthi movement.

Earlier in the day, UAE-based newspaper The National reported, citing a former US National Security Council official, that the report would reveal proof that Iran had armed the Houthi militants.

"Iran rejects the claims of the UN Secretariat and believes that they were made under the pressure from the American and Saudi regimes and is deeply concerned about the use of the Secretariat as a tool for political purposes," the ministry said in a statement.

In September 2019, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities forced the national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais sites, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.