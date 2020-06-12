UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Rejects UN Report Linking Iran To 2019 Houthi Drone Attack On Saudi Oil Sites

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Iran Rejects UN Report Linking Iran to 2019 Houthi Drone Attack on Saudi Oil Sites

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday rejected a report by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which is expected to be published the next week, envisaging that Iranian drones were used in the 2019 drone attack on Saudi oil refineries by the Yemeni Houthi movement.

Earlier in the day, UAE-based newspaper The National reported, citing a former US National Security Council official, that the report would reveal proof that Iran had armed the Houthi militants.

"Iran rejects the claims of the UN Secretariat and believes that they were made under the pressure from the American and Saudi regimes and is deeply concerned about the use of the Secretariat as a tool for political purposes," the ministry said in a statement.

In September 2019, a drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities forced the national oil company to shut down its Abqaiq and Khurais sites, thus cutting the net oil output by more than half. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Militants United Nations Iran Company Oil Saudi September 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

45 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.