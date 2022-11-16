Iran Releases 2 Greek Tankers Seized in May - Greek Shipping Minister

Iran released two Greek tankers that were seized on May 27 this year, they went to sea, Greek Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis said

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Iran released two Greek tankers that were seized on May 27 this year, they went to sea, Greek Minister for Shipping and Island Policy Giannis Plakiotakis said.

Iran seized two Greek tankers in the Persian Gulf in response to the seizure of the Iranian-flagged tanker Lana in Greece and the confiscation of Iranian oil.

"After months of negotiations with Iran, the Greek-flagged Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon vessels, which have remained seized since May 27, 2022, set sail today. The final agreement was reached today in Tehran in the presence of Deputy Minister of Shipping Kostas Katsafados," the minister said.

"Today is a very pleasant day for our seamen, and also for Greece as a whole, as an unpleasant and particularly difficult case has come to an end after the systematic efforts of the Greek government. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to today's happy outcome. From the very first moment the Greek government made efforts to achieve a happy ending," Plakiotakis added.

He also thanked the sailors of the vessels for their patience and trust, and the owners of the two vessels for their cooperation.

Lana (ex-Pegasus), which was formerly sailing under the Russian flag, and then changed its name and owner, was seized in mid-April and remained at anchor due to a mechanical breakdown near the port of Karystos on the island of Euboea. By decision of the court of first instance, Iranian oil was confiscated in favor of the United States, part of it was reloaded onto the Greek tanker Ice Energy for shipment to America.

Iran called the seizure of the ship's cargo "a prime example of international piracy" for which Athens and those who illegally seized the ship were responsible. In response, Iran seized two Greek tankers, Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior, in the Persian Gulf.

The Greek courts ruled that the confiscation of the oil was illegal and ordered the return of 60,000 metric tonnes of crude oil from the 104,134 tonnes that Lana carried in her tanks.