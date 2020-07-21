UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Releases About 36,000 Prisoners As Part Of Fight Against COVID-19 - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Iran Releases About 36,000 Prisoners as Part of Fight Against COVID-19 - Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Iranian authorities have released about 36,000 inmates as part of a new phase of fight against the spread of COVID-19 in country's prisons, Iranian prison service chief Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi said on Monday.

"Since July 8, 36,283 prisoners have been released," Haj-Mohammadi said as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in July, Iran's judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said that the authorities would continue to reduce the occupancy rate in prisons to avoid the spread of coronavirus among prisoners. According to the official, legislative norms have been enacted for downgrading punishment for certain crimes.

This requires the cases of specific prisoners to be reviewed. In addition, he added that the Iranian authorities are currently trying to use other types of punishment rather than imprisonment when possible.

As of May 5, Iran temporarily released over 114,000 prisoners who were serving their sentences. This, however, did not include prisoners that pose a danger to society.

Iran has recorded over 276,000 cases of COVID-19 and about 14,400 fatalities. Over the past month, the epidemiological situation in the country has worsened, both in terms of the average daily infection rate and the number of coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Iran May July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

56 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

56 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

56 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.