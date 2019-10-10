UrduPoint.com
Iran Releases Detained Russian Journalist

Iran releases detained Russian journalist

Iran has released a Russian journalist detained for suspected links to Israeli intelligence and she was on her way to Moscow, Russia's embassy in Tehran said on Thursday

Iran has released a Russian journalist detained for suspected links to Israeli intelligence and she was on her way to Moscow, Russia's embassy in Tehran said on Thursday.

Yulia Yuzik, 38, was arrested in Tehran last week.

Yulia Yuzik, 38, was arrested in Tehran last week.

An Iranian government spokesman said she was being held over alleged visa violations but the Russian embassy said she had been accused of working for Israeli security services.

"As a result of joint efforts of the Russian foreign ministry and the Russian embassy in Tehran, Iran decided to release Russian citizen Yulia Yuzik," the embassy said on Twitter.

It said she was flying back to Moscow.

Journalist Boris Voitsekhovskiy, identified by Russian media as Yuzik's ex-husband, said on Facebook that she had landed in the Russian capital.

Yuzik has worked for a number of publications including the Russian version of Newsweek.

She has written two books including "Beslan dictionary", based on testimony from survivors of the 2004 school massacre that claimed at least 330 lives, more than half of them children.

