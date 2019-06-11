Iran releases Lebanese convicted as US spy

Iran has released a Lebanese citizen charged with spying for the U.S., a judicial spokesman said on Tuesday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Iran has released a Lebanese citizen charged with spying for the U.S., a judicial spokesman said on Tuesday.

Gholam Hossein Ismaili said the Iranian Judiciary has received a request for the conditional release of Nizar Zakka and handing him over to his country, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He said Zakka's release came at the request of Lebanese President Michel Aoun and confirmation from Hezbollah group that he will not commit a crime after his release.

The Iranian spokesman said Zakka has been handed over to representatives of the Lebanese state.

Zakka, who also holds a U.S. permanent residency, was arrested in 2015 on charges of spying for the U.S. after attending a conference in Tehran called by an Iranian lawmaker.

Zakka was convicted of espionage charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The release came amid tensions between the U.S. and Iran since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the 2015 deal with Tehran to curb its nuclear program.