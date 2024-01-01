Open Menu

Iran Releases Spaniard Held For More Than A Year

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Iran's embassy in Spain said Sunday that it had released the last Spanish national detained in the country, a tourist who was arrested shortly after he entered the country in October 2022.

Santiago Sanchez Cogedor was held as protests were roiling Iran after the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini. "The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased to announce the release of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen detained in Iran," the Iranian embassy in Spain posted on social media.

"His release comes amid friendly and historic relations between the two countries and in accordance with the law," the embassy added.

The royal house of King Felipe VI celebrated Sanchez Cogedor's "return to Spain for the New Year" in a post on social media.

Sanchez Cogedor had entered Iran months after the football fan embarked in January 2022 on a long trip by foot toward Qatar to attend the World Cup in November-December.

