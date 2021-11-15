UrduPoint.com

Iran Remains Only Country Accepting Afghan Migrants En Masse - Regional Official

The chief of the Bureau of Aliens and Foreign Immigrants in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province, Mohammad-Taqi Hashemi, said that his country remained the only one bearing the brunt of the Afghan migration crisis, while other nations effectively stopped accepting Afghan refugees

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The chief of the Bureau of Aliens and Foreign Immigrants in Iran's Razavi Khorasan Province, Mohammad-Taqi Hashemi, said that his country remained the only one bearing the brunt of the Afghan migration crisis, while other nations effectively stopped accepting Afghan refugees.

Hashemi told the Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) that the world was overlooking the reality in Afghanistan in a way that Iran was the only country to keep receiving Afghan immigrants. The majority of countries has stopped accepting Afghan immigrants on large scale basis, the official added.

The regional immigration chief also stated that Iran has been facing monetary and financial crisis due to sanctions imposed by the United States against Iran.

However, Iran has provided two shipments of humanitarian aids to Afghanistan so far, with the last one containing two tonnes of cooking oil, eight tonnes of flour, 50 tonnes of rice, 500 blankets and a cargo truck of medicines, according to IRNA.

It is estimated that at least 300,000 Afghans have entered Iran since the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) seized power in August. Nearly five million Afghans remain displaced outside of the country, 90% of these are hosted by Iran and Pakistan.

