Iran Remains Open to Any Offer on Stabilizing Situation Around JCPOA - Araghchi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran remains open to any offer on stabilizing the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday after the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, held in Vienna at the political directors level

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Iran remains open to any offer on stabilizing the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday after the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, held in Vienna at the political directors level.

"Iran started reducing its obligations last May, but we are still open to any initiative that can ensure for Iran benefits from the JCPOA," Araghchi told reporters.

He added that the nuclear deal was "still alive" despite pressure from the United States, which withdrew from the agreement in 2018.