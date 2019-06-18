Iran Remains Technically Within JCPOA Frameworks - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Iran is fulfilling all its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and remains technically within the deal's frameworks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"We noted statements by American officials that Iran, by its actions to suspend voluntary commitments under the JCPOA, is allegedly challenging the comprehensive agreements on the Iranian nuclear program, the norms of international law and is nearly involved in 'nuclear blackmail'," the ministry said.

White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Garrett Marquis said in a statement on Monday that Tehran's "nuclear blackmail must be met with increased international pressure".

"Iran fulfills all its obligations, and even today it technically remains within the frameworks set by the JCPOA," the Russian ministry said.

It said the US threats to impose sanctions for the implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal were beyond common sense.