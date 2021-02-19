Iran renews call to US to lift all sanctions imposed by Trump

Iran on Friday renewed its call for the US to lift all sanctions imposed by former president Donald Trump, after an offer for talks from new President Joe Biden's administration

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran would "immediately reverse" its retaliatory measures if the US "unconditionally & effectively" lifts "all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labelled by Trump".

He said Iran agreed with the Biden administration's decision to reverse the widely discredited claim by its predecessor that the UN had imposed new nuclear sanctions.