Iran Reopens Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Iran reopened three diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"Three diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran ” the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah ” have resumed operations," Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by IRIB news agency.

The reopening followed a China-brokered agreement to restore diplomatic ties reached by the two regional powers in March. Saudi Arabia is likewise expected to reopen its diplomatic outposts in Iran.