Iran Reopens Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Iran reopened three diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"Three diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran the embassy in Riyadh as well as the consulate general and the Iranian representative office at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah have resumed operations," Nasser Kanaani was quoted as saying by IRIB news agency.

The reopening followed a China-brokered agreement to restore diplomatic ties reached by the two regional powers in March. Saudi Arabia is likewise expected to reopen its diplomatic outposts in Iran.