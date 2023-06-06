UrduPoint.com

Iran Reopens Embassy In Saudi Arabia - Reports

Published June 06, 2023

Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Iran reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Tuesday as the countries restored diplomatic ties following a seven-year rift, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the broadcaster, diplomats from both countries attended the opening ceremony of the fully renovated Iranian embassy in the Saudi capital.

In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic relations that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement on the restoration of diplomatic ties and preparation for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. The deal provides, in particular, for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, mutual visits of top diplomats and security cooperation.

