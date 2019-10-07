UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reopens Iraq Border Crossing Shut Amid Unrest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 02:39 PM

Iran reopens Iraq border crossing shut amid unrest

Iran on Monday reopened a border crossing with Iraq shut days ago at the request of Baghdad which is facing a wave of deadly protests, semi-official news agency ISNA said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Iran on Monday reopened a border crossing with Iraq shut days ago at the request of Baghdad which is facing a wave of deadly protests, semi-official news agency ISNA said.

The border post at Khosravi was reopened in the morning and "a group of Arbaeen pilgrims headed towards Iraq's holy shrines", said Jafar Hemmati, who heads a committee dealing with the festival in Kermanshah province.

It had been closed on Thursday due to "problems in Iraq and at the request of the Iraqi authorities," ISNA reported.

Iranians are heading to the Iraqi holy city of Karbala for an annual pilgrimage that will culminate on October 17 with the annual Arbaeen commemoration.

Arbaeen is one of the world's biggest religious festivals and marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) by the forces of Yazid.

Around 1.8 million Iranians made the Arbaeen pilgrimage last year, according to official figures.

Related Topics

World Iran Iraq Isna Kermanshah Karbala Baghdad October Border Post Million

Recent Stories

Brisk centuries by Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Irfan ..

24 minutes ago

Ashfaq Ahmed’s 173, two early wickets help Khybe ..

51 minutes ago

World can witness another World War-like human tra ..

55 minutes ago

An overwhelming majority (95%) of Pakistanis conde ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan Plans to Discuss US F-35 Fighters Deliveri ..

1 minute ago

French Interior Minister Urges for More Thorough A ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.