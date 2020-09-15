Iran on Tuesday repeated its concerns over alleged clandestine nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Mehr news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Iran on Tuesday repeated its concerns over alleged clandestine nuclear activities of Saudi Arabia to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Mehr news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand met with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna.

According to the news agency, Baharvand urged the IAEA to investigate Saudi Arabia and other countries' nuclear programs.

Tehran is said to have already drawn the agency's attention to reports about Riyadh's alleged attempts at uranium processing and development of nuclear weapons.