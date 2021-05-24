Iran reports 11,250 new COVID-19 cases, 2,815,882 in total

Iran reported on Friday 11,250 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,815,882

TEHRAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) --:Iran reported on Friday 11,250 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 2,815,882.

The pandemic has so far claimed 78,194 lives in Iran, up by 200 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education reported.

A total of 2,304,824 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 5,015 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Friday, 2,422,765 people have received the first doses of coronavirus vaccines and 445,201 got the second jabs.

Iran reported first cases of the disease in February 2020.