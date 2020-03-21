UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 123 New Coronavirus Deaths, Raising Total To 1,556

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:01 PM

Iran reports 123 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 1,556

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Iran said Saturday that 123 more people had died from coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 1,556 in the Islamic republic, one of the world's worst affected countries.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 966 more cases have been confirmed over the past 24 hours and 20,610 people are now known to have been infected in Iran.

