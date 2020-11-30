Iran reports 12,950 COVID-19 cases, 948,749 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran announced on Sunday 12,950 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections registered in the country to 948,749 so far.

The spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education Sima Sadat Lari said at her daily briefing that 1,795 of the newly infected had to be hospitalized, as quoted on the ministry's website.

As of Sunday, the pandemic has claimed 47,874 lives in Iran after the overnight registration of 389 new deaths, Sadat Lari said.

The daily death toll was under 400 for two days in a row after nearly one month.

She noted that 658,292 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered or been discharged from hospitals, but 5,859 others are currently in critical condition in intensive care units.

The risk of infection remains high in 27 out of 31 Iranian provinces, she added.Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19. In the last few weeks, Iranian authorities have significantly stepped up traffic restrictions, lock-down measures and COVID-19 testing activity nationwide.