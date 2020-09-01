Iran reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 376,894 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran's health ministry on Tuesday reported an overnight registration of 1,682 infections with novel coronavirus which took the total infections to 376,894 in the country since February

TEHRAN, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry on Tuesday reported an overnight registration of 1,682 infections with novel coronavirus which took the total infections to 376,894 in the country since February.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 786 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed 21,672 lives in Iran, up by 101 in the past 24 hours, said Lari.

Besides, 325,124 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,709 remain in intense condition.

She added that 3,256,122 lab tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The spokeswoman said that 13 Iranian provinces are still in high-risk and 15 provinces are on alert conditions.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.