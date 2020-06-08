UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 2,043 New COVID-19 Cases, 173,832 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:29 PM

Iran reports 2,043 new COVID-19 cases, 173,832 in total

Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 173,832 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,043 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 173,832 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,043 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported.

At his daily briefing, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of Iran's health ministry, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 713 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 8,351 Iranians, up by 70 in the past 24 hours.

Besides, 136,360 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 2,619 remain in critical condition.

According to Jahanpur, 1,107,254 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

