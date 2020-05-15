Iran reports 2,102 new virus cases, highest in over month

Iran on Friday reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than a month

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Iran on Friday reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than a month.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,102 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 116,635.

That figure is the highest Iran has announced for a single day since April 6.

Jahanpour said the virus had claimed another 48 lives over the same period, raising the overall death toll to 6,902.

The southwestern province of Khuzestan remained "red" -- the toplevel of Iran's colour-coded risk scale.

Several more provinces could be added to that level of alert, he said.