Iran Reports 2,132 New Coronavirus Cases, 328,844 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Iran reports 2,132 new coronavirus cases, 328,844 in total

Iran recorded 2,132 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 328,844 on Monday, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, said at her daily update

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran recorded 2,132 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 328,844 on Monday, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, said at her daily update.

According to the state tv, Lari said that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 18,616 after 189 new deaths were added overnight.

Out of the new patients, 1,067 were hospitalized, she said.

So far, there have been 286,642 recoveries, while 3,992 still remain in critical condition, she added.

The health spokeswoman noted that 2,711,817 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran.

She said 26 provinces, out of 31, are either in high-risk or alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

