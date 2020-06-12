UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 2,369 New COVID-19 Cases, 182,545 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 182,545 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,369 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 182,545 on Friday after an overnight registration of 2,369 new infections, according to official IRNA news agency.

During her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 687 were hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 8,659 Iranians, up by 75 in the past 24 hours, she said.

So far, 144,649 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and 2,739 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 1,196,947 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Friday.

Iran's health official urged the people to wear facemasks in public place, observe social distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings. She also urged the elderlies to stay homes.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

