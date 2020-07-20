UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 2,414 New Coronavirus Cases, 276,202 In Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 03:54 PM

Iran reports 2,414 new coronavirus cases, 276,202 in total

Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 276,202 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,414 new infections, state TV reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 276,202 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,414 new infections, state tv reported.

At her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,641 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 14,405 Iranians, up by 217 in the past 24 hours, she said.

Besides, 240,087 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,583 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 2,175,217 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Iran Education China TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

11 minutes ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

14 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates UAE on Success ..

14 minutes ago

Polio campaign begins in Pakistan today

15 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce ‘Beach Sports Week ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin Calls on Khabarovsk Territory Authorities ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.