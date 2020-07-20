Iran reports 2,414 new coronavirus cases, 276,202 in total

Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 276,202 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,414 new infections, state TV reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 276,202 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,414 new infections, state tv reported.

At her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,641 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 14,405 Iranians, up by 217 in the past 24 hours, she said.

Besides, 240,087 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,583 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 2,175,217 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.