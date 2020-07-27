Iran reports 2,434 new coronavirus cases, 293,606 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEHRAN -- Iran's confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose to 293,606 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,434 new infections, state tv reported.

At her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,436 have been hospitalized.

HANOI -- Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to implement a social distancing order in Vietnam's central city of Da Nang starting from Tuesday following three new community COVID-19 cases reported in the city in the past weekend, before which Vietnam has seen no new community cases in over three months, Vietnam news Agency reported on Monday.

The decision was made at a government meeting on combating COVID-19 held on Monday morning.

JAKARTA -- Indonesia plans to guarantee working capital loans for private firms worth 100 trillion rupiahs (some 6.85 billion U.S. Dollars) this year to help the firms withstand the novel coronavirus pandemic, a senior minister said on Monday.

Indonesian Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan noted that the stimulus package for the private companies would be launched this week.

MOSCOW -- Russia registered 5,635 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 818,120, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, 85 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 13,354, the statement said.

HONG KONG -- China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Monday announced further tightening of anti-epidemic measures, including prohibition of dining-in services in restaurants and mandatory mask-wearing in all public places, which will come into effect on Wednesday.

The decision came after seeing a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong recently, with the daily additional cases above 100 for five consecutive days, Matthew Cheung, Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government, said at a press conference on Monday.