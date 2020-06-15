UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 2,449 New COVID-19 Cases, 189,876 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:34 PM

Iran reports 2,449 new COVID-19 cases, 189,876 in total

Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 189,876 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,449 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 189,876 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,449 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported.

At his daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 842 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 8,950 people in Iran, up by 113 in the past 24 hours.

Besides, 150,590 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 2,765 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 1,269,194 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

She said the provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Kordestan, and Sistan and Baluchestan are in the high-risk "red" condition, while the number of hospitalized patients is increasing in the provinces of Tehran, Khorasan Razavi and Bushehr.

The Iranian health official urged all people regardless of age to honor social distancing and wear face masks in public places.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

