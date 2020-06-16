Iran reports 2,563 new COVID-19 cases, 192,439 in total

Iran reported 2,563 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number to 192,439, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran reported 2,563 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number to 192,439, official IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily update that 115 people died overnight from the virus, taking the total fatalities to 9,065.

So far, a total of 152,675 have recovered and 2,815 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

According to the spokeswoman, 1,293,609 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

Currently, the 10 provinces of Khuzestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Lorestan, Kordestan, Kermanshah, Khorasan Razavi, Golestan, and Sistan and Baluchestan are in the high-risk "red" condition, she noted.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.