Iran reports 2,573 new coronavirus cases, 207,525 in total

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

TEHRAN -- Iran's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 207,525 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,573 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported.

At a daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases, 1,319 have been hospitalized.

MOSCOW -- Russia recorded 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 592,280, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The death toll grew by 95 to 8,206, while 344,416 people have recovered, including 4,705 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 8,587, the health ministry said.

The health ministry's Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that of the new cases, two are imported cases, and of the local transmissions, all are foreign nationals.

BEIJING -- Chinese researchers have revealed that the asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have a weaker immune response compared with the symptomatic ones.

A research team from the Chongqing Medical University studied 37 asymptomatic cases, aging from eight to 75 years old, who were admitted to the Wanzhou People's Hospital, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for quarantine.

ACCRA -- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to comply more seriously with the measures adopted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

In his latest nationwide televised address on the fight against the virus on Sunday evening, Akufo-Addo lamented the way some Ghanaians were flouting the measures put in place to fight the pandemic.

JAKARTA -- The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 954 within one day to 46,845, with the death toll adding by 35 to 2,500, Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said at a press conference here on Monday.

According to him, 331 more people had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 18,735.

URUMQI -- Muslim religious activities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region remain unaffected by COVID-19, thanks to the region's effective anti-virus measures, said the regional religious affairs bureau.

Religious activities have not been interrupted in the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, and the daily five-time prayer services are held every day. According to the institute, students are required to wear masks and maintain a social distance of over one meter while taking part in the service. Besides, they must undergo temperature screening before entering the service hall.