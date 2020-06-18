Iran reports 2,596 news cases, 197,647 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 )

TEHRAN -- Iran on Thursday reported 2,596 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 197,647, the state tv reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during the daily update that 87 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 9,272.

DHAKA -- Bangladesh reported 3,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to exceed 100,000, with 1,343 deaths.

Professor Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon that 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

HARARE -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed China's continued support to Zimbabwe in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the material and technical assistance had bolstered the country's response to the pandemic.

"We remain most grateful for the assistance that continues to be extended to us by the Government of the People's Republic of China towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING -- Beijing's epidemic situation is under control and the number of new cases is expected to drop in the coming days, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday.

Although Beijing has been reporting confirmed cases every day, this does not mean that all cases are newly infected, Wu told a press conference.

PHNOM PENH -- Cambodia on Thursday confirmed a new imported COVID-19 case, bringing the total infections in the kingdom to 129, according to a health ministry's statement.

The latest case is a 21-year-old Cambodian man, who flew back to Cambodia from Malaysia on Tuesday and the testing result showed that he was positive for the virus on Wednesday, the statement said.

NUR-SULTAN -- Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is on self-isolation, his official website said on Thursday.