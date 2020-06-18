UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 2,596 News COVID-19 Cases, 197,647 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:50 PM

Iran reports 2,596 news COVID-19 cases, 197,647 in total

Iran on Thursday reported 2,596 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 197,647, the state TV reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday reported 2,596 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 197,647, the state tv reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during the daily update that 87 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities over the virus to 9,272.

So far, 156,991 patients have recovered and 2,795 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

The spokeswoman added that 1,344,599 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

Related Topics

Iran Education China Died Tehran TV Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Study on Arabian freshwater fish released

36 minutes ago

South Korea's virus cases hit 3-week high

34 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 18 June 2020

35 seconds ago

PHA for re-fixing of plots prices in Jalozai Housi ..

37 seconds ago

Pb govt earmarks over Rs 247 mln for 18 ongoing sp ..

40 seconds ago

Govt taking practical steps for journalists' welfa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.