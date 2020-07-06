Iran reports 2,613 new corona-virus cases, 243,051 in total

Iran's confirmed novel corona-virus cases rose to 243,051 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,613 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's confirmed novel corona-virus cases rose to 243,051 on Monday after an overnight registration of 2,613 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported.

At her daily briefing, Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,468 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 11,731 Iranians, up by 160 in the past 24 hours, she said.

Besides, 204,083 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,201 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 1,820,003 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Monday.

She said that 15 provinces are either in high-risk or on alert condition over the disease.

The Iranian health officials have made it mandatory to wear face masks in indoor public places as an effective way to prevent virus contraction.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.