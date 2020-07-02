Iran reports 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, 232,863 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The total fatalities over the novel coronavirus in Iran hit 11,106 on Thursday after the registration of 148 death cases overnight, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, said during her daily update on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,652 new infection cases were registered, taking the total confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country to 232,863 on Thursday, the official IRNA news agency reported, quoting Lari.

So far, 194,098 have recovered and 3,097 remain in critical condition, said Lari.

According to the health spokesperson, 1,719,451 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.