Iran Reports 2,667 New Coronavirus Cases, 296,273 In Total

Tue 28th July 2020

Iran reports 2,667 new coronavirus cases, 296,273 in total

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday recorded 2,667 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 296,273, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education said.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, said during her daily update that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 16,147 after 235 new deaths were added.

Out of the new patients, 1,687 were hospitalized, said Lari.

So far, there have been 257,019 recoveries, while 3,902 still remain in critical condition, she added.

The health spokeswoman noted that 2,380,122 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Tuesday.

She said 26 provinces, out of 31, are either in high-risk or alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Stories From World

