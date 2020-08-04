Iran reports 2,751 new coronavirus cases, 314,786 in total

Iran on Tuesday recorded 2,751 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 314,786, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, announced during her daily update

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday recorded 2,751 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 314,786, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, announced during her daily update.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Lari said that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 17,617 after 212 new deaths were added.

Out of the new patients, 1,560 were hospitalized, she said.

So far, there have been 272,535 recoveries, while 4,132 still remain in critical condition, she added.

The health spokeswoman noted that 2,560,374 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran.

She said 25 provinces, out of 31, are either in high-risk or alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.