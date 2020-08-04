UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports 2,751 New Coronavirus Cases, 314,786 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:51 PM

Iran reports 2,751 new coronavirus cases, 314,786 in total

Iran on Tuesday recorded 2,751 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 314,786, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, announced during her daily update

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday recorded 2,751 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 314,786, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the health ministry, announced during her daily update.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Lari said that the death toll from the virus in the country rose to 17,617 after 212 new deaths were added.

Out of the new patients, 1,560 were hospitalized, she said.

So far, there have been 272,535 recoveries, while 4,132 still remain in critical condition, she added.

The health spokeswoman noted that 2,560,374 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran.

She said 25 provinces, out of 31, are either in high-risk or alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

Related Topics

Iran China Alert Tehran From 786 Investment Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

24 minutes ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

24 minutes ago

SEC issues decision forming SDHR Higher Committee

2 hours ago

Trials of 2nd Russian virus vaccine 'going well'

3 minutes ago

Catalan Leader Urges Spanish King to Abdicate as F ..

3 minutes ago

Extreme Heat in Japan Leaves 6 People Killed, Near ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.