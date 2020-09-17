UrduPoint.com
Iran Reports 2,815 New COVID-19 Cases, 413,149 In Total

Thu 17th September 2020

Iran reported 2,815 new COVID-19 patients overnight on Thursday, raising the total number of the infections in the country to 413,149, said Iran's health ministry

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Iran reported 2,815 new COVID-19 patients overnight on Thursday, raising the total number of the infections in the country to 413,149, said Iran's health ministry.

During the past 24 hours, 1,628 Iranians were hospitalized for complications from the novel coronavirus, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical education, during her daily briefing.

The pandemic has so far claimed 23,808 lives in Iran, up by 176 in the past 24 hours, she added.

Besides, 353,848 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,848 remain in intensive care units.

As of Thursday, 3,667,551 COVID-19 lab tests have been carried out in Iran, the spokeswoman noted.

She said 28 Iranian provinces are still in high-risk or on alert condition.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

