Iran reports 3,134 new COVID-19 cases, 160,696 in total

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Iran reported on Wednesday 3,134 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 160,696, the state tv reported.

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Iranian health ministry, said during his daily briefing that 70 people died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,012.

Out of the new cases, 493 were hospitalized, he added.

So far, 125,206 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals and 2,557 remain in critical condition.

According to Jahanpur, 997,009 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran by Wednesday.

Iran reported the first cases of the novel coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The country imposed a comprehensive lockdown in late February, and has started to gradually ease restrictions since late April.