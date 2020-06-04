Iran reports 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, 164,270 in total

UrduPoint.com
Thu 04th June 2020

Iran on Thursday reported 3,574 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 164,270, official IRNA news agency reported

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the health ministry, said during his daily update that 59 people died overnight, taking the total fatalities of the virus to 8,071.

So far, 127,485 have recovered and 2,569 remain in critical condition, said Jahanpur.

According to the health spokesman, 1,019,362 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.

