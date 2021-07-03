Iran reports 8,341 new COVID-19 cases, 3,241,037 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran reported on Saturday 8,341 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 3,241,037

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -: Iran reported on Saturday 8,341 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total infections to 3,241,037.

The pandemic has so far claimed 84,627 lives in Iran, up by 111 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.

A total of 2,914,830 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,207 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.

The report added that 23,888,861 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

By Saturday, 4,453,439 people have received coronavirus vaccines in the country, while 1,871,268 have taken two doses.

In a meeting of the national headquarters fighting COVID-19 in the morning in Tehran, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regretted an increasing trend in the prevalence of the coronavirus in the country, and noted that the Delta variant has entered the country.