Iran Reports Absence Of Side Effects So Far From Home-grown Coronavirus Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Iran Reports Absence of Side Effects So Far From Home-grown Coronavirus Vaccine

TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) No side effects were detected during the clinical trials of Iranian coronavirus vaccine Covo-Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, the president of Execution of Imam Khomeini's Orders (EIKO), which is the parent company of the vaccine's developer Barakat, said on Tuesday.

Iran began the clinical trials of its vaccine on December 29. The first volunteer to be administered a shot was Mokhber's daughter Tayyebeh.

"Those 14 people who were inoculated with the vaccine displayed no negative symptoms. We are more than inspired by the current results," Mokhber was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Fars.

The output plan is to reach 3 million doses monthly within one month and up to 14 million doses monthly within four months, the official said.

In early January, Iran banned imports of coronavirus vaccines from the United Kingdom and the United States. Tehran aspires to obtain the first proprietary vaccine by the spring and another two or three by the summer.

On January 13, the United States imposed a fresh batch of economic sanctions on Iran, covering 16 entities and three individuals, including EIKO and Mokhber personally.

