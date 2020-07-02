Iran reports accident at nuclear site, no casualties

Iran's nuclear body said an accident had taken place on Thursday at a warehouse in a nuclear complex without causing casualties or radioactive pollution

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's nuclear body said an accident had taken place on Thursday at a warehouse in a nuclear complex without causing casualties or radioactive pollution.

There was "no nuclear material (in the warehouse) and no potential of pollution," Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told state television.

"Expert teams are currently on site and investigating the cause of the accident," he added.

The warehouse at the Natanz site in central Iran "was inactive, and by inactive I mean in terms of (having) radioactive material" and personnel on site, Kamalvandi said.

He did not specify the nature of the accident but said it had caused "some structural damage".

There was "no interruption to the work of the enrichment site itself", which "is working at the pace it used to," Kamalvandi said.

According to a statement released by the nuclear body, the warehouse was under construction and the accident caused no casualties.

Natanz governor Ramezan-Ali Ferdowsi told the Tasnim news agency that a fire had brokenout at the warehouse.

The Natanz facility is one of Iran's main uranium enrichment plants.