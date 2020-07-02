UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Reports Accident At Nuclear Site, No Casualties

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Iran reports accident at nuclear site, no casualties

Iran's nuclear body said an accident had taken place on Thursday at a warehouse in a nuclear complex without causing casualties or radioactive pollution

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's nuclear body said an accident had taken place on Thursday at a warehouse in a nuclear complex without causing casualties or radioactive pollution.

There was "no nuclear material (in the warehouse) and no potential of pollution," Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told state television.

"Expert teams are currently on site and investigating the cause of the accident," he added.

The warehouse at the Natanz site in central Iran "was inactive, and by inactive I mean in terms of (having) radioactive material" and personnel on site, Kamalvandi said.

He did not specify the nature of the accident but said it had caused "some structural damage".

There was "no interruption to the work of the enrichment site itself", which "is working at the pace it used to," Kamalvandi said.

According to a statement released by the nuclear body, the warehouse was under construction and the accident caused no casualties.

Natanz governor Ramezan-Ali Ferdowsi told the Tasnim news agency that a fire had brokenout at the warehouse.

The Natanz facility is one of Iran's main uranium enrichment plants.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Governor Iran Nuclear SITE TV Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Exports showing progress due to product diversific ..

2 minutes ago

CCoP directs to appoint FA for Roosevelt Hotel New ..

2 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan achives major m ..

2 minutes ago

Iran reports 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, 232,863 in ..

2 minutes ago

First Diamond League meet of 2020 season in Monaco ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.