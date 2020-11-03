Iran Reports Daily Record of Almost 9,000 New Coronavirus Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Health authorities in Iran have registered an all time high daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, Sima Sadat Lari, a spokeswoman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said.

The previous highest daily increase of 8,293 new coronavirus cases was recorded in Iran on October 29.

According to Lari's update, broadcast by Iran's IRINN television channel, 8,932 new cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, which took the country's cumulative toll to 637,712 cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has increased by 422 from the day before, reaching 36,160.